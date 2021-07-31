Canaccord Genuity Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $420.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.