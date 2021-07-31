Traders Buy High Volume of Global Payments Call Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 22,973 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,959% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,116 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of GPN opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.17. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

