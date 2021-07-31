Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Energous stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. Research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 25,690 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $60,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,638 shares of company stock worth $364,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energous by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.