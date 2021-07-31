The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $152.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NYSE THG opened at $135.90 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after buying an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 57,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

