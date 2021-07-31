Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

SWKS opened at $184.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

