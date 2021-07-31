D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 227.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 721,805 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $64,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

