Eaton Vance Management Sells 670,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,850 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $162.85 and a 1 year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.