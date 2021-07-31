Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 8,963 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.