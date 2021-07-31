American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.54.

AMT stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

