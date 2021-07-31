Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

AHT opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

