Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

