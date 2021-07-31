Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,355 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.