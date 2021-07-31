Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ALV opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

