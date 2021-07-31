Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 40.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 129,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 239,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

