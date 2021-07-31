Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

