Contrasting DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get DocuSign alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DocuSign and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83 PTC 0 1 11 0 2.92

DocuSign currently has a consensus target price of $273.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.40%. PTC has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55% PTC 13.52% 18.64% 7.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 39.96 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -397.39 PTC $1.46 billion 10.85 $130.70 million $1.85 73.22

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PTC beats DocuSign on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.