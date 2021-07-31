Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

