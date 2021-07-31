Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 36,638.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of THO opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

