Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.