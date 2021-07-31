National Bank Financial Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$37.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.29.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$26.72 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$11.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

