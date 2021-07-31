Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Increases By 60.7%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the June 30th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.42. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

