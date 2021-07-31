Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIAFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Champion Iron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

