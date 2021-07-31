Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$110.69 price target (down previously from C$174.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.24.

EQGPF stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $119.08.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

