Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 250,274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

