Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.70.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

