Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

