Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

BNDX stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

