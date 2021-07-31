Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

