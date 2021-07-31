Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.37 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.