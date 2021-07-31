Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 94,167 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

