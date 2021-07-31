Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

CAJ stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.38. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 333,303.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Canon by 87.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 26.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 182.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

