Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $851,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

