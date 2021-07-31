MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

