Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $41.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 110,220 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

