iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 633,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DVY opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.80.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.