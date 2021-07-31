Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $510,417,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $56,000,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $204,741,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $168,660,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $162,459,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.