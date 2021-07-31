OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $4.10 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $575.15 million and $167.52 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

