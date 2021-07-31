Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BYPLF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

