ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.89 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $35.24 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.82%. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.