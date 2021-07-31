Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 439,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

