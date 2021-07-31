Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.58. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.