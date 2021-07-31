Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock worth $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

