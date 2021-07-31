Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 667,939 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

