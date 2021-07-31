Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 208,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,758 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,828,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.