Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FinVolution Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 254,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $6.53 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

