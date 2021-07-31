Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 301.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $63.82 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

