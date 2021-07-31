Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 47,800 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

IOVA stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

