Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,260 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

EWW stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

