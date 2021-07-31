Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Masimo by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $272.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.