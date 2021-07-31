Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 99,481 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lyft were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lyft by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lyft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 116,830 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $38,134,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Lyft by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 574.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

